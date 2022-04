GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota is pausing production starting Friday.

Officials say it’s due to several supply chain disruptions.

They say teams are working diligently to do everything possible to lessen the inconvenience to customers and suppliers.

Friday is the first one.

Production will also be suspended on April 14, 15 and 18.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.