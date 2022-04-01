Birthday Club
Sheriff’s Office: Charges filed after investigation into school threat

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office say they have filed charges against juveniles after an investigation into a school threat.

Deputies say they started investigating Thursday after a person, impersonating another, sent a text saying they were going to bring a gun to a Hopkins County school.

Deputies say they investigated through the night and ended up charging the necessary juveniles.

Officials with Hopkins County Schools say they were made aware of the investigation into the alleged threat.

They say they had extra law enforcement at the school on Friday morning.

