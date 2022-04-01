Several Morganfield homes damaged by Wednesday’s storms

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Several houses were damaged by Wednesday night’s storms.

In Morganfield, two neighboring homes were hit by the high winds, knocking one mobile home off its foundation and stripping the roof off another.

Union County Emergency Management Director Rick White says his team has tracked the winds, and says the storms moved through the county in a straight line.

“I think we had like 2,000 residents without power for a little while,” said White. “Eventually, they got it up, but it was due to the straight-line winds.”

Richard Fisher’s home lost its roof during the storm. His porch also detached from the ground, due to the wind.

“I looked out the window and my roof and my porch went over the top of the house,” said Fisher.

He says the wind came through fast. Other Morganfield residents say the wind came and went in about 10-15 seconds.

Fisher says he went into the bathroom once he saw the damage the storms were doing to his house.

“By the time I got in the bathroom, the whole trailer was shaking so bad,” said Fisher. “I was on the phone with 911, I said, ‘My trailer is fixing to get blown over, you’ll be picking me up in my backyard here in a minute, you better hurry up and get here.’”

Fisher’s next door neighbors didn’t escape the wind damage either. Their trailer was blown off its foundation.

White says that the call initially came in as another roof was coming off the house.

“Once Whispering Meadows Volunteer Fire Department got on scene, they were able to assess and realized that the mobile home had actually been blown off the foundation,” White said. “The porch had scooted up to the door where they couldn’t get out,” White said.

While these two homes had the most damage in the area of Meadows Road in Morganfield, other families say their property was hit by the high winds, too.

One family off U.S. 60 in Morganfield says their detached garage was completely destroyed. They say an insurance surveyor was scheduled to come out Thursday.

White says there were several tree limbs knocked down around the county.

He did say that no injuries have been reported from the storms.

