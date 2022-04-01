Purple Aces’ bats stay hot ahead of tough slate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With Missouri Valley Conference play soon approaching, the University of Evansville baseball team is getting hot at the right time.

”I think this offense is pretty electric,” Purple Aces fifth-year Tanner Craig said. “At any point, we can put up a ton of runs, and really take some pressure off of our pitching who’s carried us in the past years.”

With 39 career home runs, Craig is one homer away from tying UE baseball’s all-time career home run record.

The Aces defeated Austin Peay on Tuesday, winning 10-5 with a nine-run third inning to seal the deal, proving their offensive dominance. Junior Mark Shallenberger has stood out so far this season, moving above .400 as he hit UE’s first grand slam of the season.

“One through nine we have a great lineup,” Shallenberger said. “We have a lot of guys who are getting on base, we have a lot of guys starting to barrel up the ball a little bit more. It’s all starting to materialize right before conference play.”

Not only has the offense been off the charts, but their schedule hasn’t been easy, which they said will help them heading into conference play.

”It’s just real contagious right now. When one guy goes, it seems like we all go,” Aces head coach Wes Carroll said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to have a power-five opponent coming to town. Michigan State’s such a quality team, so well-coached, we know they’re going to be really competitive on the mound and at the plate, so we’re going to have our hands full. We’re treating this like a Missouri Valley Conference weekend.”

UE will begin its weekend series against Michigan State on Friday at 6 p.m.

