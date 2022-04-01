Birthday Club
Part of I-64 in Wayne Co. renamed for Deputy Sean Riley

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Part of Interstate 64 in Wayne county now carries the name Deputy Sean Riley.

He’s the Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty at the end of last year.

State Representatives welcomed his family to the Capitol in Springfield this week to honor Deputy Riley’s service and sacrifice.

The bill renames I-69 mile markers 112 through 116 as the Deputy Sean Riley Memorial Highway.

Niemerg said the outpouring of support for Deputy Riley’s family was tremendous, from local businesses to regular people that wanted to help.

