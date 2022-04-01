Owensboro murder trial expected to wrap up Friday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We could expect a conclusion Friday in the murder trial of a young Owensboro man.

18-year-old Jaikorian Johnson is accused of shooting 15-year-old Corban Henry, who was riding on the back of a moped.

[Previous: Teen charged with murder takes the stand on day 4 of trial]

He gave his statement on Thursday.

He claims the shooting on August 15, 2020, was self-defense.

He testified he was shot at a couple of days prior by someone who he says was on a moped with long curly hair.

After that, he says he bought himself a gun for protection.

Johnson says on the day of the shooting, the person he saw on the moped had a gun and fit the same description.

He says he started running away while shooting back towards it.

He says he went home and didn’t call police because he didn’t know anyone was shot.

We expect the trial to wrap up sometime Friday.

We’ll be there when it does.

