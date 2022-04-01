Otter found trapped in Gibson Co. man’s pond

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One otter chose the wrong pond to find a meal.

When checking on the fish in his pond Thursday night, Mike Wathen stumbled upon a river otter that had eaten most of the fish.

Wathen is a trapper who specializes in Detrimental Wildlife Removal so he was well prepared to capture and later release the otter to a nearby river.

Wathen says otters can be detrimental to fish populations but he couldn’t help but admire the talent of the animal.

“In this particular area it would be in the top three in my opinion,” Wathen says. “I would probably put the otter first, probably flying squirrel second, bobcat third. But an otter is a very talented animal.”

Wathen will be speaking at a free pond workshop to help people in the community deal with aquatic pest management.

The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds Banquet Hall, and registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

