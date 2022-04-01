Birthday Club
Milder weekend, Saturday showers

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned to the Tri-State on Friday, although temperatures struggled to reach 50 degrees.   Mainly clear overnight Friday with a low of 34.   Clouds return on Saturday, along with some scattered showers in the afternoon.  Highs should climb into the upper 50s.  Sunday will bring sunshine and a high of 62, with clouds moving back in during the afternoon and evening.  Next week will bring an unsettled pattern with a chance of rain each day.  Highs will rise into the lower 60s and lows will drop to near 50 each day.

