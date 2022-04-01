Milder weekend, Saturday showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned to the Tri-State on Friday, although temperatures struggled to reach 50 degrees. Mainly clear overnight Friday with a low of 34. Clouds return on Saturday, along with some scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs should climb into the upper 50s. Sunday will bring sunshine and a high of 62, with clouds moving back in during the afternoon and evening. Next week will bring an unsettled pattern with a chance of rain each day. Highs will rise into the lower 60s and lows will drop to near 50 each day.

