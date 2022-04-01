Memorial girls soccer honors student fighting rare disease in state ring ceremony.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls soccer team received their state championship rings on Friday afternoon, but there was a special twist.

[PREVIOUS: Memorial girls soccer wins IHSAA Class 2A state championship in overtime thriller]

After each team member got their ring, the team presented an honorary medal for Memorial “super fan” Sam Schulz, who is back in the hospital.

The junior Tiger is battling Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB, which is a rare inherited skin disorder that causes the skin to be fragile.

The team presented his brother, Simon, with an honorary state championship medal, and said a prayer for Sam to show their support for him and his family.

”My whole family went here, and for me to take that medal for my brother who wasn’t able to be here is everything,” Simon said.

”Sam supports all our Memorial teams,” Tigers girls soccer head coach Angie Lensing said. “He’s one that will see me in the hallway and ask about who we’re playing, so for us to be able to do that means a lot. It’s what Memorial’s all about.”

“I know he loves this school,” Simon said. “He’d love to be here right now, but he’s in the hospital, so if you can just keep him in your prayers that would be wonderful.”

