Mater Dei baseball attempts to stay competitive in tough SIAC conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei Athletics is built on tradition, even within the baseball program.

The Wildcats won their first game of the season on Monday, winning 4-0 over Union County with an experienced lineup. Six seniors return, including Bryce Humphrey on the mound and Austin Frey behind the plate.

”We want to come in and work hard every day,” Frey said. “We’re pretty much here till 5:30-6:00 p.m. every day. That’s the big thing, how much work we put in.”

”Really hoping to stick out some big wins,” Humphrey said. “We’re kind of the underdogs in the SIAC right now, so I hope we can win a little.”

Mater Dei head coach Steve Ricketts has been with the baseball program in some capacity for 30 years, so he’s seen the program at its prime. He said the goal now is to get the new players mixed in and figure out the team dynamic before honing in on the little things.

”Tradition is pretty rich here at Mater Dei, even in baseball. Even though it’s been a while since we have accomplished some of the things we have been known to do, these guys are up for the challenge,” Ricketts said. “I think we have some baseball players that just love it, so that makes things a lot easier coming out here to practice because they have fun.”

The Wildcats will host Boonville on Saturday.

