Law enforcement investigate gas thefts around Tri-State

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - High gas prices have affected everyone, and some have taken an illegal route to get gas without it hitting their wallet.

The Morganfield Sheriff’s Office says earlier this week, a 500 gallon fuel trailer was stolen from a farm, along with fuel from stationary equipment.

”They don’t want to show up and start the day and not have any fuel, for one,” said Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Thomas. “That’s going to put them behind, plus with the price of fuel where it is now, you’re talking several thousand dollars they’re out.”

They say everyone has been affected by gas prices, and even though people in the area are resilient, it’s still a strain.

”Farmers are tough, they’ll move on,” said Thomas. “They’ll get it together and move on, but it’s a big lick.”

Gas prices have caused problems beyond Morganfield too.

In Dubois County, police say they arrested someone after they stole a gas can from someone’s garage.

The Morganfield Sheriff’s Office says there are things you can do to protect yourself.

”I would suggest if you’re a farmer or in construction, or anyone who has bulk fuel or anything you want to protect, get some game cameras or something set up that would help us out with prosecution, maybe make thieves a little more nervous,” said Thomas.

They say the extra strain on farmers is especially hard this time of year, when farmers have a lot to do as it gets warmer outside.

The sheriff’s office says when equipment, like the fuel trailer this week, goes missing; they don’t always expect to find it again. They say thieves will often destroy or dispose of it before police can track it down.

