House approves bill that would decriminalize marijuana

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill Friday that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

If signed into law, it would remove marijuana from the controlled substances list and eliminate penalties for people who grow, distribute or possess it.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act bill passed by a 220-204 vote largely along party lines. Republican Reps. Tom McClintock, Brian Mast and Matt Gaetz joined most Democrats to vote in favor, while Democratic Reps. Henry Cuellar and Chris Pappas voted against it.

The bill also would allow the VA to recommend the use of medical marijuana to veterans with post-traumatic stress and other health issues. Federal agencies could no longer deny federal workers security clearance for marijuana use, and people convicted of non-violent marijuana offenses would have their records expunged, CNN reported.

In addition, taxes from marijuana production and sales would raise revenue.

Legislation would still likely need to get 60 votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster.

A similar bill passed the House in December 2020 as well.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.