Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 4/1
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re learning new information about the homicide on West Indiana Street earlier this week. Now, a memorial with flowers and a cross sits across the street.

We could expect a conclusion today in the murder trial of a young Owensboro man. He gave a statement yesterday in the courtroom.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in White County Wednesday. Officials say no injuries were reported.

Mickey wants you to be his guest at the Ford Center this weekend. Disney on Ice is back. We’ll show you a behind-the-scenes look of the event.

[Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

