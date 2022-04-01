Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won’t work.

The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines.

A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, possibly causing fires.

The trailer brake recall includes F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

Also covered are the 2022 Maverick pickup, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

A software error can stop trailers from braking.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candilyn Sexton
Family members say murder victim was a pregnant mother
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in White County during the...
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado formed in White Co.
Update: Settlement reached in lawsuit against Evansville company blamed for robocalls
Owensboro murder trial
Teen charged with murder takes the stand on day 4 of trial