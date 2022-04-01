Birthday Club
Exit from KY 69 still closed for those heading north on I-165 in Ohio Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert continues Friday morning in Ohio County.

The exit from KY 69 is still closed for those heading north on I-165.

Crews say U-Turns are not allowed on the interstate at the Hartford interchange.

Those heading north should detour on the Western Kentucky Parkway west to Highway 231. That’s the exit to Beaver Dam.

Officials say the detour is posted, along with flashing message signs before you get to the detour.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

