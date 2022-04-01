Exit from KY 69 still closed for those heading north on I-165 in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert continues Friday morning in Ohio County.

The exit from KY 69 is still closed for those heading north on I-165.

Crews say U-Turns are not allowed on the interstate at the Hartford interchange.

Those heading north should detour on the Western Kentucky Parkway west to Highway 231. That’s the exit to Beaver Dam.

Officials say the detour is posted, along with flashing message signs before you get to the detour.

