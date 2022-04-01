EVSC providing stress response training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC announced plans to train over 30 people on how to help others cope with stress.

The training will come from The Center for Mind-Body Medicine, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C.

EVSC’s neuro-educator Susan Phelps says it’s not just for employees, adults in the community can learn too.

“The skills can be provided by non-clinicians, so really it’s a powerful way to build up the wellness within your community and not drain resources from our clinical mental health community,” Phelps said.

Experts compare helping adults with their mental health to oxygen masks on an airplane. You have to help yourself before you can help others.

“We know in our adults, when they’re self-regulated and they’re at calm and able to provide support for students, learning improves,” Phelps said.

The training uses mindfulness techniques to help people develop ways of handling stressors through self awareness. Phelps says it works, the proof is in the research.

“There’s an 80% reduction in depression, anxiety, sleeplessness and irritability,” said Phelps. “If you think about that opportunity to have a broad group of people bring that to their neighborhood.”

This comes as the CDC released new data this week. Nearly half of the students in a study reported feeling sad or hopeless last year.

“You keep anticipating things to not get well which is where the hopelessness comes in, like when is this going to end? It does wear on kids, that’s also why I think it’s important our adults are well,” Phelps said.

Up to 36 people will get the training, and some will be trained to teach others.

The five-day training kicked off this week. It’s adult focused for now, but they plan to extend it to teens and children later on.

