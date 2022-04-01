Evansville man arrested after brief chase
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after troopers say he sent them on a chase Thursday night.
Troopers were patrolling US 41 near Hillsdale Road when they tried to stop a car for improper registration.
They say the driver ran a stop sign at Hillsdale Road and Old State Road and continued south.
Authorities say after about two miles, the driver came to a stop on Old State Road near Mt. Pleasant Road.
He was identified as 38-year-old Anthony Stanton.
He was arrested on a resisting charge.
