Evansville man arrested after brief chase

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after troopers say he sent them on a chase Thursday night.

Troopers were patrolling US 41 near Hillsdale Road when they tried to stop a car for improper registration.

They say the driver ran a stop sign at Hillsdale Road and Old State Road and continued south.

Authorities say after about two miles, the driver came to a stop on Old State Road near Mt. Pleasant Road.

He was identified as 38-year-old Anthony Stanton.

He was arrested on a resisting charge.

