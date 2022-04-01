Early Clouds, Clearing Skies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stubborn clouds and sprinkles early as morning temps hover just above freezing. This afternoon, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain below normal near 50-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear, and cold as lows drop into the low to mid-30s. Scattered front possible through Saturday morning.

Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy as high temps climb into the mid-50s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers. Saturday night, partly cloudy and cold as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Sunday, brighter and warmer as high temperatures climb to seasonable levels in the lower 60s.

