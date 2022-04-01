Distracted driver detail leads to several traffic stops in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police pulled over 18 cars in just more than an hour and a half Thursday.

It was all a part of an educational distracted driver detail they were doing on Green River Road.

The goal was to make people aware of the dangers of cell phone usage while driving.

EPD says they issued 15 tickets.

Police say they plan on doing more of these in the future at an undisclosed location.

