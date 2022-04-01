Birthday Club
Court records show Evansville contractor accused of theft in 4th county

Matthew Gates
Matthew Gates(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville contractor is now accused of theft in a 4th county.

According to court records, Matthew Gates of Elite Construction Supply is charged with theft in Gibson County.

Gates is also facing theft and home improvement fraud charges in Warrick, Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

In those counties, Gates is accused of taking thousands of dollars from homeowners, without finishing the work.

