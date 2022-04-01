Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut making return to Owensboro’s International Bar-B-Q Festival

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The International Bar-B-Q Festival, Inc. board of directors announces world champion eater, Joey Chestnut, will be back in Owensboro for the Bar-B-Q Block Party on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The famous eating champion will be at a “Meat & Greet” presented by Kentucky Legend from 12:00pm – 1:00pm on 2nd Street by the Kentucky Legend sampling tent. This is a chance to meet and take a photo with the World Champion eater. Joey will also be a celebrity judge for the Backyard Cooking Competition presented by Kentucky Legend where teams compete in cooking the best chicken, beef, and pork meats for prize money.

“Having Joey back in Owensboro has been a goal of the Festival Board for several years. We always had great crowds watching the eating contest in years past, and we thought it would be a great opportunity for fans to get to meet him and for him to help judge the cooking completion. We are thrilled that his scheduled worked out for him to be back in Owensboro this year,” said Allen Payne, Festival Board Chairman.

“Kentucky Legend is so thrilled to have Joey Chestnut back in our home town for the Bar-B-Q Block Party! We know he’ll have a blast meeting the fans and participating as our own celebrity judge this year. We couldn’t ask for a better partner for this event and thank the City of Owensboro for making it happen,” says Brooklyn Maple, Brand Manager of Specialty Foods Group, LLC.

The 2022 Bar-B-Q Block Party will take place May 13-14, 2022 along 2nd Street with the focus again this year being barbecue. More than a dozen barbecue vendors including local churches are scheduled to participate, in addition to more than 30 teams competing in the Backyard Cooking Competition. Attendees can also enjoy a wide variety of great food and drinks from more than a dozen restaurants located downtown. Live music will be located on the front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center on both Friday and Saturday, as well as the traditional carnival located by the blue bridge.

For more information on the Bar-B-Q Block Party, visit www.bbqfest.com.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.