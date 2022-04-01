Competitive eating champion, Joey Chestnut, coming to Bar-B-Q Block Party

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A world champion eater is coming to Owensboro for the Bar-B-Q Block Party next month.

Officials say Joey Chestnut will be at a “Meat and Greet” from noon to 1 on Saturday, May 14.

He’ll be on Second Street by the Kentucky Legend sampling tent.

You’ll be able to meet and take a photo with the world champion eater.

Chestnut will also be a celebrity judge for the Backyard Cooking Competition.

The 2022 Bar-B-Q Block Party will take place May 13-14, along Second Street.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.