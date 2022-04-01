Competitive eating champion, Joey Chestnut, coming to Bar-B-Q Block Party
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A world champion eater is coming to Owensboro for the Bar-B-Q Block Party next month.
Officials say Joey Chestnut will be at a “Meat and Greet” from noon to 1 on Saturday, May 14.
He’ll be on Second Street by the Kentucky Legend sampling tent.
You’ll be able to meet and take a photo with the world champion eater.
Chestnut will also be a celebrity judge for the Backyard Cooking Competition.
The 2022 Bar-B-Q Block Party will take place May 13-14, along Second Street.
