Castle graduate Jack Nunge hits game-winner, propels Xavier to NIT Championship

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WFIE) - Jack Nunge came up big for the Xavier men’s basketball team on Thursday night.

Rising to the occasion under the bright lights in Madison Square Graden, the former Castle High School basketball star made the game-winning shot with 3.1 seconds remaining to lead the Musketeers over Texas A&M, winning 73-72 to take home the NIT Championship.

Nunge finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

