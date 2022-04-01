6 puppies surrendered to It Takes A Village, looking to be fostered

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The It Takes A Village shelter is looking for people to foster some new puppies.

The shelter says six Pit Bull puppies were surrendered in a box to one of their partner shelters.

According to a social media post, those puppies are 8-weeks-old and looking to be fostered.

ITV says if you are able to foster a puppy, you can go to the shelter on Stockwell Road before 5 p.m. Friday, or complete an application on their website.

