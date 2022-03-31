Update: Settlement reached in lawsuit against Evansville company blamed for robocalls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit from the Indiana Attorney General against an Evansville company involved with robocalls.

[Previous: Ind. Attorney General: Lawsuit filed against Evansville company involved with robocalls]

Attorney General Todd Rokita filed the lawsuit in October against Startel Communication LLC.

He says the company acted as a gateway into the United States for robocallers in India, the Philippines and Singapore.

Rokita says the robocallers made more than 4.8 million phone calls to Hoosiers and hundreds of millions of calls to other states across the United States.

He says the robocallers operated a variety of scams, including IRS and Social Security Administration imposter scams, legal action or arrest scams, computer support scams, Apple support scams, and Amazon subscription scams.

Click here to see Rokita’s announcement about the settlement.

