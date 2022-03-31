Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Teen charged with murder takes the stand on day 4 of trial

Owensboro murder trial
Owensboro murder trial(WFIE)
By Jamee French
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marks day four of the murder trial for Jaikorian Johnson.

The now 18-year-old is accused of killing 15-year-old Corban Henry in Aug. 2020.

[Previous: Testimony wraps up early on third day of Owensboro teen’s murder trial]

Thursday, Johnson took the stand in his own defense.

Jamee French has been covering the trial all week.

We’ll update this story with her notes, and she’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case
Jeremy Tudela
Trial underway for former coach charged with child molestation
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
Several power outages reported throughout Tri-State
Several power outages reported throughout Tri-State

Latest News

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Police: One man taken to hospital after Owensboro shooting
Police: One man taken to hospital after Owensboro shooting
Ernest
Ernest announced as Gibson Co. Fair concert headliner