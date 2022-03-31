Teen charged with murder takes the stand on day 4 of trial
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marks day four of the murder trial for Jaikorian Johnson.
The now 18-year-old is accused of killing 15-year-old Corban Henry in Aug. 2020.
[Previous: Testimony wraps up early on third day of Owensboro teen’s murder trial]
Thursday, Johnson took the stand in his own defense.
Jamee French has been covering the trial all week.
We’ll update this story with her notes, and she’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.
