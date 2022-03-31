Birthday Club
Tecumseh Lady Braves’ Adam Lubbehusen steps down as head coach

Tecumseh Lady Braves’ Adam Lubbehusen steps down as head coach
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh high school girls basketball head coach Adam Lubbehusen announced he’s stepping down from the position.

In his final season, Lubbehusen led the program to its first-ever state title.

[RELATED: Donohoo and Oxley's double-doubles power Tecumseh to state title win]

He also led the Braves boys basketball team to a state championship as a player in 1999.

In a statement on his decision to resign, Lubbehusen said he stepped away to spend time with his wife and four boys.

