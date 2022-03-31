Tecumseh Lady Braves’ Adam Lubbehusen steps down as head coach

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh high school girls basketball head coach Adam Lubbehusen announced he’s stepping down from the position.

In his final season, Lubbehusen led the program to its first-ever state title.

He also led the Braves boys basketball team to a state championship as a player in 1999.

In a statement on his decision to resign, Lubbehusen said he stepped away to spend time with his wife and four boys.

He goes out a winner, after leading the Lady Braves to the class 1A state championship. pic.twitter.com/fv2MzpjbQp — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) March 30, 2022

