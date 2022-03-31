Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Sue Kunkle earns 600th career win with USI softball

Eagles sit undefeated in GLVC play with 8-0 record
Sue Kunkle earns 600th career win with USI softball
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historically dominant University of Southern Indiana softball program continues to shine on the diamond.

On Sunday, head coach Sue Kunkle earned her 600th career win in her 21st year at the helm of the Screaming Eagles.

Kunkle is the first coach in school history to win 600 games at USI.

“She deserves the world, she’s such a great coach that we were just so happy to be a part of that and get her to that 600,” said USI sophomore catcher Lexi Fair, who was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Player of the Week on Monday.

The Eagles have won 10 straight games and sit undefeated in GLVC play with an 8-0 record.

”Offensively, the hard work is paying off,” Kunkle said. “I think we’re pretty solid all the way around so hopefully we can just keep playing well. We need to take care of us, and only us. The girls joke that this is like the farewell tour. We’re trying to make this last year of DII something memorable.”

USI will host Rockhurst at noon on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
Jeremy Tudela
Trial underway for former coach charged with child molestation
WFIE Alert Day
Risk for damaging winds upgraded for Wednesday evening

Latest News

NCAA Baseball Highlights: UIndy vs. KWC
Ky. Wesleyan baseball continues to improve after a slow start
Sue Kunkle earns 600th career win with USI softball
Sue Kunkle earns 600th career win with USI softball
Albert Pujols returns to the plate in a Cardinals uniform on March 30, 2022.
Albert Pujols makes 2022 spring training debut for St. Louis Cardinals
H.S. Softball Highlights: Boonville vs. North
H.S. Softball Highlights: Boonville vs. North