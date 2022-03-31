Sue Kunkle earns 600th career win with USI softball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historically dominant University of Southern Indiana softball program continues to shine on the diamond.

On Sunday, head coach Sue Kunkle earned her 600th career win in her 21st year at the helm of the Screaming Eagles.

Kunkle is the first coach in school history to win 600 games at USI.

“She deserves the world, she’s such a great coach that we were just so happy to be a part of that and get her to that 600,” said USI sophomore catcher Lexi Fair, who was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Player of the Week on Monday.

The Eagles have won 10 straight games and sit undefeated in GLVC play with an 8-0 record.

”Offensively, the hard work is paying off,” Kunkle said. “I think we’re pretty solid all the way around so hopefully we can just keep playing well. We need to take care of us, and only us. The girls joke that this is like the farewell tour. We’re trying to make this last year of DII something memorable.”

USI will host Rockhurst at noon on Saturday.

