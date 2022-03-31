Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Restorative justice resolves alleged assault at Indiana lake

The case involved a Black man who said a group of white men assaulted and threatened him. (WISH, FACEBOOK, VAUHXX RUSH BOOKER, DAVID HENNESSY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A judge says restorative justice was successfully used in Indiana to remediate a confrontation in which a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” while at a southern Indiana lake more than a year ago.

The alleged assault gained national attention in July 2020 when Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said he called 911 after five men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, just south of Bloomington.

Judge Lance Hamner, who presided over the case, said it was the first time he’s seen a criminal case resolved through restorative justice, a process that includes a conference between the offender and victim and which gives the offender an opportunity to apologize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
Jeremy Tudela
Trial underway for former coach charged with child molestation
WFIE Alert Day
Risk for damaging winds upgraded for Wednesday evening

Latest News

Planned power outage set in Carmi
The case involved a Black man who said a group of white men assaulted and threatened him.
Alleged assault on Black man resolved through restorative justice
he annual Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana is set to be held in downtown Evansville on...
Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana event slated for Thurs.
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ukrainian president says defense is at a ‘turning point’