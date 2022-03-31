Proposals for Henderson Co. Real ID, Regional Driver’s Testing site due Thurs.
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The deadline for building renovation proposals is Thursday.
That’s for Henderson County’s new Real ID Office and Regional Driver’s Testing site.
Proposals will be opened in the Henderson County Fiscal Court and read aloud to the public.
They say late proposals will not be accepted.
Those are due by 3 Thursday afternoon.
