Police: One man taken to hospital after Owensboro shooting
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue around 4.
They say they found a man that was shot in the arm.
Authorities applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital.
Officials believe the victim will be OK.
If you know anything about his incident, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
