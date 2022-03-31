Police: One man taken to hospital after Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue around 4.

They say they found a man that was shot in the arm.

Authorities applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital.

Officials believe the victim will be OK.

If you know anything about his incident, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

