NWS confirms EF-1 tornado formed in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in White County during the line of storms that hit the Tri-State on Wednesday evening.

NWS officials released their preliminary data on Thursday, saying that peak winds got up to 100 miles per hour in Carmi.

Our damage survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with peak winds up to 100 mph occurred in Carmi, IL (White County) on the evening of March 30. Full details on our event webpage: https://t.co/HmtpaUgsz4 pic.twitter.com/B556NHPvHu — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) March 31, 2022

