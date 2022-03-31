Birthday Club
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado formed in White Co.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in White County during the line of storms that hit the Tri-State on Wednesday evening.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in White County during the line of storms that hit the Tri-State on Wednesday evening.

NWS officials released their preliminary data on Thursday, saying that peak winds got up to 100 miles per hour in Carmi.

Click here to read more details about the tornado event.

