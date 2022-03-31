New beverage with local ties takes off

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A couple from Dubois County has struck liquid gold.

If you haven’t heard of the drink “Mom Water”, be prepared to.

Tri-State couple Jill and Bryce Morrison created the drink and it is taking off.

It’s fruit water infused with vodka.

It hit store shelves last March.

In the first eight hours, 700 cases sold out.

They still run the business out of Dubois County and community support has been huge for them.

“Just the support around it,” said Bryce. “At Bob’s Liquors in Ferdinand, there was a line out the store and it just disappeared and we were like, ‘wow that was crazy,’ and in the back of our mind, we were like, ‘did it sell out just because of community support? And will people come back and buy it?’”

People did come back and buy it.

They are expanding their distribution to all over the United States, and both of them are pusuing this full time.

