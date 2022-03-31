Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Nearly $4M heading to Henderson Co. Career and Technical Center

Nearly $4M heading to Henderson Co. Career and Technical Center
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly $4 million in funds for education is heading to Henderson County Schools.

House majority lawmakers say they are prioritizing funding for classrooms at historic levels.

The money is being sent to Henderson County for its Career and Technical Center.

The state budget is accounting for upgrades to vocational education centers around the Commonwealth.

Officials say vocational schools play a major role in making sure all Kentuckians have access to fair and equal employment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
Jeremy Tudela
Trial underway for former coach charged with child molestation
WFIE Alert Day
Risk for damaging winds upgraded for Wednesday evening

Latest News

Meeting on Sunset Skatepark set for Thursday
Input session being held Thursday for Sunset Skatepark
New beverage with local ties takes off.
New beverage with local ties takes off
Meeting on Sunset Skatepark set for Thursday
Meeting on Sunset Skatepark set for Thursday
Disney on Ice at the Ford Center.
Disney on Ice at the Ford Center this weekend
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 3/31
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 3/31