Nearly $4M heading to Henderson Co. Career and Technical Center

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly $4 million in funds for education is heading to Henderson County Schools.

House majority lawmakers say they are prioritizing funding for classrooms at historic levels.

The money is being sent to Henderson County for its Career and Technical Center.

The state budget is accounting for upgrades to vocational education centers around the Commonwealth.

Officials say vocational schools play a major role in making sure all Kentuckians have access to fair and equal employment.

