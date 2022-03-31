Ky. Wesleyan baseball continues to improve after a slow start

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan baseball has turned its season around after a slow start.

The Panthers began the season 0-14. Since then, they have gone 8-4 in their last 12 games.

Panther alum and head coach Todd Lillpop came into this season with a young team that features 25 underclassmen and only seven seniors.

Although they struggled early on, their success at the midway point proves they are coachable.

“This is what it’s all about as a coach. You love coaching new guys, teaching them the game and hopefully we’ll grow as the year goes on,” Lillpop said. “The young guys are starting to get more experience playing time. When you come from high school to college, the speed of the game’s different, everything’s different. They’re starting to figure it out a little bit, and our older guys are starting to take leadership and starting to play well. Hopefully we can just continue it through conference.”

“We have a good leadership presence,” KWC senior Ben Wilcoxson said. “I feel like the older guys here have a grasp of what needs to be done to win and have the experience of making it to the conference tournament and going to a championship, and we got that hunger to finally win one. I think this year, we got this good group of guys to get it done this year.”

Panther baseball hits the road for a 4-game series at Ohio Dominican on Friday and Saturday.

