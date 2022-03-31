Input session being held Thursday for Sunset Skatepark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You have a chance to make your voice heard on a new skatepark in Evansville.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke released possible renderings of Sunset Skatepark during his State of the City address.

There will be an input session to let the designers know what you think Thursday night.

There are two options.

According to Sunset Skatepark’s Facebook page, it will be the largest skatepark in the state at around 23,000 square feet.

That’s at Lamasco Skatepark at 5.

