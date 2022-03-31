Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Input session being held Thursday for Sunset Skatepark

Meeting on Sunset Skatepark set for Thursday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You have a chance to make your voice heard on a new skatepark in Evansville.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke released possible renderings of Sunset Skatepark during his State of the City address.

There will be an input session to let the designers know what you think Thursday night.

There are two options.

According to Sunset Skatepark’s Facebook page, it will be the largest skatepark in the state at around 23,000 square feet.

That’s at Lamasco Skatepark at 5.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
Jeremy Tudela
Trial underway for former coach charged with child molestation
WFIE Alert Day
Risk for damaging winds upgraded for Wednesday evening

Latest News

he annual Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana is set to be held in downtown Evansville on...
Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana event slated for Thurs.
New beverage with local ties takes off.
New beverage with local ties takes off
Meeting on Sunset Skatepark set for Thursday
Meeting on Sunset Skatepark set for Thursday
Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana event slated for Thurs.
Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana event slated for Thurs.