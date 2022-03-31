Henderson Co. Schools names Ryan Reusch as director of administration

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools announced Ryan Reusch as their new director for administration.

Officials say Reusch has 24 years of educational experience and has been the Principal of South Middle School since 2011.

Before that, he was the Principal of Central Academy.

In his new position, officials say Reusch will have oversight of the Henderson County Schools Technology Department as well as be responsible for the coordination of co-curricular and extracurricular activities, the Student Code of Conduct, and general administration and instructional supervision duties.

He is set to begin his new role on July 1.

