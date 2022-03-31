Evansville once again taking part in rain barrel program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is partnering once again with the Coca-Cola Company for its annual Rain Barrel Program.

City officials say the program’s goal is to raise awareness about water conservation.

Coca-Cola will donate 55-gallon plastic drums, which are then converted into rain barrels.

Donations from local businesses, engineers and conservation groups are used to purchase adapters.

The adapters attach barrels to downspouts on houses to collect rainwater, which can be used to irrigate gardens and lawns.

This year’s program is being modified to partner with the Haynie’s Corner Arts District and Wesselman Woods.

Officials say 50 barrels will be provided for people who are simply wanting a rain barrel for their home, and 50 barrels will be provided for the Silent Auction at Haynie’s Corner.

Pickup of the barrels for individual use will take place Friday, April 8, at 10:00 a.m. at Wesselman Woods Parking Lot by the Shelter House.

Pickup of the barrels for Silent auction will take place the same day at 11 a.m. in the Sauced parking lot on Parrett Street.

Officials say it’s first come, first serve.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.