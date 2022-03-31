Ernest announced as Gibson Co. Fair concert headliner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Gibson County Fair is just about three and a half months away, and they’ve just announced the headliner for their Friday Night Concert.

Officials say Ernest will take the stage July 15.

They say he’s a chart topping songwriter from Nashville.

His single “Flower Shops” feat. Morgan Wallen debuted in January. His album by the same name is out now as well.

Admission to fair is $8. Your admission includes the concert.

An additional $10 will get you down in front of the stage. Officials recommend you bring a lawn chair. You also receive access to the beer garden area that starts at 6 p.m.

The 166th Gibson County Fair is set for July 10-16.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.