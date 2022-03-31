Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Ernest announced as Gibson Co. Fair concert headliner

Ernest
Ernest(Gibson Co. Tourism)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Gibson County Fair is just about three and a half months away, and they’ve just announced the headliner for their Friday Night Concert.

Officials say Ernest will take the stage July 15.

They say he’s a chart topping songwriter from Nashville.

His single “Flower Shops” feat. Morgan Wallen debuted in January. His album by the same name is out now as well.

Admission to fair is $8. Your admission includes the concert.

An additional $10 will get you down in front of the stage. Officials recommend you bring a lawn chair. You also receive access to the beer garden area that starts at 6 p.m.

The 166th Gibson County Fair is set for July 10-16.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case
Jeremy Tudela
Trial underway for former coach charged with child molestation
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
Several power outages reported throughout Tri-State
Several power outages reported throughout Tri-State

Latest News

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Owensboro murder trial
Teen charged with murder takes the stand on day 4 of trial
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Police: One man taken to hospital after Owensboro shooting
Police: One man taken to hospital after Owensboro shooting