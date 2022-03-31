Birthday Club
Disney on Ice at the Ford Center this weekend

Disney on Ice at the Ford Center
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first Disney On Ice show is Thursday night at the Ford Center.

Those go through the weekend.

It’s titled “Mickey’s Search Party” and includes the classics like “Beauty and the Beast”, “Aladdin”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Frozen”, the gang from “Toy Story” and “Moana”.

There’s one show Thursday and Friday.

There will be three on Saturday and two on Sunday.

