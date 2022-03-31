Disney on Ice at the Ford Center this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first Disney On Ice show is Thursday night at the Ford Center.

Those go through the weekend.

It’s titled “Mickey’s Search Party” and includes the classics like “Beauty and the Beast”, “Aladdin”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Frozen”, the gang from “Toy Story” and “Moana”.

There’s one show Thursday and Friday.

There will be three on Saturday and two on Sunday.

