Cooler temps and sunshine to finish the week. More rain Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe storms on Wednesday dumped .70″ of rain at Evansville Regional Airport and created a 52 mph wind gust. Much cooler and quieter weather will finish the week. Lows on Friday will dip into the lower 30s. Skies will clear on Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Another weather disturbance will spin through the Tri-State on Saturday. Cloudy skies and scattered showers on Saturday afternoon will keep temps in the middle 50s. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with sunshine and a high of 62. The active weather pattern returns next week with rain chances Monday-Thursday. High temps will warm from the low to upper 60s and lows will drop into the 40s.

