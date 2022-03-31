Birthday Club
Castle jazz band named state ‘Honor Band’ for 2nd time in school history

By Declan Loftus
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County high school has another state title to add to the trophy case.

Castle High School’s 12 O’Clock Jazz Ensemble was named the “Honor Band” at this year’s state jazz finals. They performed against nine other schools from across Indiana.

This is the second time that Castle has won this honor and the first time since 2017. Director Mark Eifler tells 14 News that reaching the top was the students’ goal from the beginning.

“For them to have the goal, set out at the beginning of the year, to be in that elite group, and stick to it, has been very energizing,” Eifler said. “It’s been very fulfilling for all of us here at Castle High School.”

In the short history of the competition, Castle is the only school in Indiana to be a finalist every year.

