Breezy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off the warmest day of the year as high temps reached 80-degrees. More than 30-degrees colder today as a cold front swept through this morning. Cloudy, breezy, and sharply colder as high temps only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect low clouds and light rain through this evening. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy, and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Friday, sunny and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the lower 50s. Friday night, partly cloudy and cold as lows drop in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some sun as high temps climb into the lower 60s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers.

