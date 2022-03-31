Authorities: Truck drives off roadway after tree falls onto vehicle

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department says crews responded to a crash involving a tree on Wednesday afternoon.

This happened near the 6600 block of KY-181 North in Greenville.

Officials say the initial report was that a tree had fallen on the truck while traveling down the road, resulting in the truck driving off the roadway

When crews arrived on scene, they say the truck was off the road and the person was still inside.

Authorities were able to get the person out and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

