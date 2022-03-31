Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Albert Pujols makes 2022 spring training debut for St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Pujols returns to the plate in a Cardinals uniform on March 30, 2022.
Albert Pujols returns to the plate in a Cardinals uniform on March 30, 2022.(KMOV News 4)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFIE) - Albert Pujols made his spring training debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals used a 15-run eighth inning to secure the 29-8 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Pujols played the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis, winning World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

He will once again play with fellow world champions Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, as well as for Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
David White Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find nearly 40 grams of meth
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case
Gregory Galka
EPD: IT employee for police department charged with child molesting

Latest News

H.S. Softball Highlights: Boonville vs. North
H.S. Softball Highlights: Boonville vs. North
Memorial baseball sets high expectations following program’s 30th sectional title
Memorial baseball sets high expectations following program’s 30th sectional title
NCAA Baseball Highlights: Austin Peay vs. UE
NCAA Baseball Highlights: Austin Peay vs. UE
NCAA Baseball Highlights: UIndy vs. KWC
NCAA Baseball Highlights: UIndy vs. KWC