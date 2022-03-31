Albert Pujols makes 2022 spring training debut for St. Louis Cardinals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFIE) - Albert Pujols made his spring training debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals used a 15-run eighth inning to secure the 29-8 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Pujols played the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis, winning World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

He will once again play with fellow world champions Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, as well as for Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker.

