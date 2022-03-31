50-yr-old woman arrested following Wayne Co. drug distribution investigation

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A Wayne County woman has been arrested after a drug distribution investigation.

Deputies say they started the investigation into 50-year-old Tina Peddicord on Monday.

They say she was arrested for the unlawful delivery of meth.

They say they then searched Peddicord’s vehicle, where they found several illegal items.

Officials say they found a bag of suspected crack cocaine, a bag of suspected meth, several prescription pills, over $300 in cash and a loaded gun.

Peddicord is booked in the Wayne County Jail on several charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.