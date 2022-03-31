Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

50-yr-old woman arrested following Wayne Co. drug distribution investigation

Tina Peddicord.
Tina Peddicord.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A Wayne County woman has been arrested after a drug distribution investigation.

Deputies say they started the investigation into 50-year-old Tina Peddicord on Monday.

They say she was arrested for the unlawful delivery of meth.

They say they then searched Peddicord’s vehicle, where they found several illegal items.

Officials say they found a bag of suspected crack cocaine, a bag of suspected meth, several prescription pills, over $300 in cash and a loaded gun.

Peddicord is booked in the Wayne County Jail on several charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in Posey Co. puppy beating case
Jeremy Tudela
Trial underway for former coach charged with child molestation
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
Several power outages reported throughout Tri-State
Several power outages reported throughout Tri-State

Latest News

Indiana extends FAFSA filing deadline
Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Evansville
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Owensboro murder trial
Teen charged with murder takes the stand on day 4 of trial
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone
Affidavit: Evansville murder recorded on victim’s phone