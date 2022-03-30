Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 3/30
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - An Owensboro murder trial is underway. Yesterday was the first full day of testimony. We have where the case will pick up today.

Evansville fire crews battled a house fire near Deaconess Hospital Midtown. Officials say the damage was limited to the second floor.

Peace talks resume today in Turkey after Russia announced it would scale back its military operations near Ukraine’s capital.

The Evansville mayor gave his state of the city address, discussing a variety of topics including infrastructure.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David White Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find nearly 40 grams of meth
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for suspect in Evansville double homicide
Brandon Meriwether.
Affidavit: Man over 4.5x legal alcohol limit arrested while driving with 8-yr-old
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wayne Co.
Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wayne Co.
Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wayne Co.
Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wayne Co.
Walter Chesnel Jr.
Greenville man accused of stealing medication
Crews working on cross drain replacement in Hopkins Co.
2nd floor of Evansville home was damaged during a fire.
2nd floor of Evansville home damaged during fire