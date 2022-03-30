Vanderburgh Co. looking for poll workers

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden is looking for poll workers for the 2022 Primary Election.

It’s Tuesday, May 3.

“Finding over 200 poll workers to staff the 22 vote centers from 5:00 a.m. to as late as 7:00 p.m. is always a challenge,” Hayden said.

By law, the positions are filled by the two major political parties: Republican and Democratic. The number of clerks and judges needed varies by vote center, but each vote center has only one inspector.

In Vanderburgh County, the inspector positions are filled by the Republican Party.

Hayden said, “It’s a strange law which states, ‘The county chairman of the major political party whose candidate for the office of secretary of state received the highest vote in the county at the last election may nominate a voter for the office of inspector.’ In 2018, that was Connie Lawson, Republican candidate for Secretary of State, with 53.63% of the vote.”

The compensation for the paid positions ranges from $195/day for the judge and clerk positions to $275/day for the inspector positions.

Poll workers must be a registered voter of the county and also must attend one of the training sessions held at Old National Events Plaza the week before the election.

There are 9:00 a.m. sessions on April 26, 28, and 29 and 6:00 p.m. sessions on April 26 and 28. There is no evening session on April 29. Each session lasts from one to two hours, depending on the position held.

Anyone who is interested in being a poll worker on May 3 should contact the party of their choice.

Republicans may contact Dottie Thomas by email at Dottiet9472@gmail.com.

Democrats may contact Cheryl Schultz by phone at 812-459-7645.

Indiana law prohibits candidates or the spouse, parent, father-in-law, mother-in-law, child, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandparent, grandchild, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece of a candidate from serving.

