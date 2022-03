VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - USI is hosting Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

He’s known for helping shape the computing industry with his design of Apple’s first line of products, while also having an influence on the Macintosh.

He’ll be speaking in the Screaming Eagles Arena at 7 Wednesday night.

The doors open at 5:30.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.