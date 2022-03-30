Union Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of fuel thefts

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after getting reports of stolen fuel.

In a Facebook post, they specifically warn construction companies, farmers and anyone with heavy equipment.

Officials say they’ve recently had a report of an entire fuel wagon being stolen

They ask community members to take steps to try to minimize your chances of becoming a victim.

If you know anything about these thefts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

