Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Union Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of fuel thefts

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after getting reports of stolen fuel.

In a Facebook post, they specifically warn construction companies, farmers and anyone with heavy equipment.

Officials say they’ve recently had a report of an entire fuel wagon being stolen

They ask community members to take steps to try to minimize your chances of becoming a victim.

If you know anything about these thefts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David White Jr.
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find nearly 40 grams of meth
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
Brandon Meriwether.
Affidavit: Man over 4.5x legal alcohol limit arrested while driving with 8-yr-old
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh
Two friends rescue elderly woman from house fire in Newburgh
Gregory Galka
EPD: IT employee for police department charged with child molesting

Latest News

UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Coroner releases cause of death for victims in Evansville double homicide
Possible shooting on W. Indiana St. in Evansville
Police called to possible shooting in Evansville
Steve Wozniak.
USI hosting Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak
Kaiser Aluminum Warrick to break ground on $150M coating line