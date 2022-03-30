Union Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of fuel thefts
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after getting reports of stolen fuel.
In a Facebook post, they specifically warn construction companies, farmers and anyone with heavy equipment.
Officials say they’ve recently had a report of an entire fuel wagon being stolen
They ask community members to take steps to try to minimize your chances of becoming a victim.
If you know anything about these thefts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.